Woman dead after shooting near Salt Lake City nightclub

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are investigating after a 29 year-old woman was killed in a shooting near a nightclub early Sunday morning.

According to a release from SLCPD, dispatchers received a call saying someone had been shot in the area of 300 South West Temple at around 2:00 a.m.

As officers responded, they learned that someone had put the victim in a car and drove her to the University of Utah Hospital, where she later died.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the shooting occurred in the parking lot of a local night club. Prior to the shooting, employees of the club had asked several people to leave. While outside, the suspect got into an argument with the victim's boyfriend prior to pulling out a gun and shooting the victim.

The suspect and others connected to the incident left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The case is now being investigated by the SLCPD Homicide Squad.

Detectives ask anyone with any information to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-229528.

This incident marks the 14th homicide in Salt Lake City for 2022