Man was on a 'vengeance spree' before hitting, killing man on scooter

SALT LAKE CITY — Days after a 61-year-old man was hit by a car and killed while riding his scooter in Salt Lake City, police have arrested the suspect who they believe intentionally committed the murder.

Robert Boyatt, 53, was arrested Thursday night and faces charges including first-degree felony murder, obstruction of justice and failing to remain at an accident involving death.

Shortly after midnight on July 3, police were notified that a man riding a scooter in the area of 1020 West 1000 North, later identified as Victor Hershberger, had been hit and killed by a car.

During the investigation, police learned that the driver of the car likely hit Hershberger intentionally.

A probable cause statement for Boyatt states that he knew Hershberger and was "on a vengeance spree."

Further information on how Boyatt and Hershberger knew each other was not made immediately available.

Witnesses saw a red Chevrolet Cavalier drive past Hershberger before making a U-turn, swerving into oncoming traffic and intentionally hitting him from behind, arresting documents state.

Boyatt made no attempt to stop after hitting Hershberger and fled from the scene, according to court documents.

With the help of video surveillance and witnesses, police were able to track down the vehicle involved in the crash and later found Boyatt at a campsite in Grantsville, where it's believed he went to avoid being arrested.

After his arrest, he told police he had been driving the vehicle that hit Hershberger and that he did not have a valid driver's license.