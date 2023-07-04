Police looking for man accused of intentionally hitting, killing scooter rider in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who they believe intentionally hit a man riding a scooter early Monday morning in Salt Lake City, resulting in the victim's death.

Robert Boyatt, age 53, is accused of hitting 61-year-old Victor Hershberge shortly after midnight near 1020 W. 1000 North. Hershberge died at the scene, and the Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide. Investigators determined that Boyatt intentionally hit Hershberge, and that the pair knew each other.

Boyatt allegedly left the scene without attempting to provide aid to the victim. SLCPD said they later found the car that was used in the hit-and-run.

Police advised the public that Boyatt should be considered dangerous, and anyone who sees him or knows where he is should avoid contacting him directly and instead call 911.

Boyatt is described as 5’ 9” tall, 180 pounds, bald, and with blue eyes.

SLCPD Mugshot of Robert Boyatt (from prior arrest)

Detectives are also asking those who reside or have a business in the area to look through security camera footage or doorbell video for anything that may be helpful in the investigation.

Anybody with other tips about the incident should call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000.