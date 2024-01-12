Man who abducted child, stabbed ex-girlfriend given 3 years-to-life sentences

MIDVALE, Utah — A man who sparked an AMBER Alert after kidnapping a 4-year-old child in Midvale and stabbing his ex-girlfriend was sentenced Friday.

Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo received two sentences of 3 years to life on both the attempted murder and attempted kidnapping charges, which will run consecutively.

In Dec. 2022, Hidalgo's ex-girlfriend called him for a ride; however, when he picked up her and her 4-year-old niece, Hidalgo stabbed the woman 6-7 times and left her on the side of the road after dragging her out of the car.

After a Good Samaritan found the woman on the side of the road, an AMBER Alert was issued due to Hidalgo driving off with the girl. Later the same night, another woman found the girl and asked FOX 13 News reporter Spencer Joseph for help in connecting the child with police.

Hidalgo was eventually found and arrested in Ogden.

"I feel unsafe wherever I am," the ex-girlfriend said in her victim impact statement. "I cannot sleep well at night because I always dream about what happened in this incident."

"The amount of blood loss that [the victim] suffered, it is frankly amazing that she is here today to speak in front of the court," said Blithe Cravens, attorney for the State of Utah.

Due to having no status as a U.S. citizen, Hidalgo will ultimately be deported back to his home country of Venezuela.