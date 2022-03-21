Man, woman seen breaking into Summit County mail building

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A man and a woman seen breaking into a Summit County facility may be the reason why residents are missing important packages or mail.
Surveillance video shows the two suspects entering the Silver Creek mail building around 2 a.m. on March 13, and then leaving with multiple bins of letters, large envelopes and packages.
After arriving at the secured building on North Silver Creek Road in a mid-90s Chevrolet 1500 pick up truck, the suspects were able to get into the facility through a package door.
U.S. Postal Service officials and the Summit County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating the break in.