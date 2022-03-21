Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Man, woman seen breaking into Summit County mail building

Mail Office Break In.jpg
Summit County Sheriff's Office
Surveillance video shows two suspects breaking into Summit County mail building
Mail Office Break In.jpg
Posted at 10:41 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 12:41:32-04

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A man and a woman seen breaking into a Summit County facility may be the reason why residents are missing important packages or mail.

Summit County mail break in suspect
Female suspect seen breaking into Summit County mail building

Surveillance video shows the two suspects entering the Silver Creek mail building around 2 a.m. on March 13, and then leaving with multiple bins of letters, large envelopes and packages.

After arriving at the secured building on North Silver Creek Road in a mid-90s Chevrolet 1500 pick up truck, the suspects were able to get into the facility through a package door.

thumbnail_07_03132022142136.jpg
Pick up truck used by two suspects accused of breaking into Summit County mail building

U.S. Postal Service officials and the Summit County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating the break in.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere