Man, woman seen breaking into Summit County mail building

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A man and a woman seen breaking into a Summit County facility may be the reason why residents are missing important packages or mail.

Summit County Sheriff's Office Female suspect seen breaking into Summit County mail building

Surveillance video shows the two suspects entering the Silver Creek mail building around 2 a.m. on March 13, and then leaving with multiple bins of letters, large envelopes and packages.

After arriving at the secured building on North Silver Creek Road in a mid-90s Chevrolet 1500 pick up truck, the suspects were able to get into the facility through a package door.

Summit County Sheriff's Office Pick up truck used by two suspects accused of breaking into Summit County mail building

U.S. Postal Service officials and the Summit County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating the break in.