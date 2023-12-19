Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Manhunt underway in St. George for suspect in carjacking, jewelry store robbery

Image (14).jpg
St. George Police Department
Image (14).jpg
Posted at 7:17 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 21:17:18-05

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police are searching for a man who escaped on foot after stealing a car, robbing a jewelry store, then crashing the stolen car on Interstate 15.

St. George Police said the man carjacked a vehicle using a gun on Monday around 5:45 p.m.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, then robbed a jewelry store near 3050 East. After that, he crashed the car on I-15 near St. George Blvd. and fled on foot. Southbound I-15 was closed temporarily as a result, but it has since re-opened.

Officials said the area near 1000 East and St. George Blvd. is "flooded with police presence" as they search for the suspect.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male in all-black clothing. He should be considered armed and dangerous, they said. Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call the department at 435-627-4300.

FOX 13 News will update this breaking news story as the situation develops.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere