Manhunt underway in St. George for suspect in carjacking, jewelry store robbery

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police are searching for a man who escaped on foot after stealing a car, robbing a jewelry store, then crashing the stolen car on Interstate 15.

St. George Police said the man carjacked a vehicle using a gun on Monday around 5:45 p.m.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, then robbed a jewelry store near 3050 East. After that, he crashed the car on I-15 near St. George Blvd. and fled on foot. Southbound I-15 was closed temporarily as a result, but it has since re-opened.

Officials said the area near 1000 East and St. George Blvd. is "flooded with police presence" as they search for the suspect.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male in all-black clothing. He should be considered armed and dangerous, they said. Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call the department at 435-627-4300.

