Man arrested after crashing into vehicles, yard in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A 22-year-old man was arrested early Sunday after crashing into two vehicles and into a Salt Lake City yard before attempting to flee police on foot.

Police were alerted just before 6 a.m. about an accident near 1152 South 900 West. The driver, identified as Jose Igancio Ramirez-Morales, had crashed into a parked Acura while driving southbound.

Ramirez-Morales then turned around in the middle of the road and started driving northbound where he crashed into a parked SUV.

After hearing the first crash, a neighbor got into his car and started following Ramirez-Morales as he continued to drive northbound before crashing through a fence and landing in a yard.

Ramirez-Morales then got out of his pickup truck and ran away, leading two officers on a chase. After Ramirez-Morales resisted arrest, the officers were able to take him into custody.

Following the arrest, officers learned Ramirez-Morales was driving on a suspended license. The officers also found alcohol inside his truck.

Ramirez-Morales faces charges of failing to stop at the command of a police officer, interfering with an arresting officer, failing to comply with the duties of a driver after a crash resulting in property damage, being a restricted driver – alcohol, operating a vehicle without the required interlock device, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, and driving on a suspended license.