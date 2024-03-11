Martial arts instructor arrested for allegedly beating man on the side of Utah freeway

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who teaches martial arts in Salt Lake City was arrested early Sunday morning for severely beating a man on the side of a highway, according to police.

Shortly after midnight, emergency dispatch received a call reporting a fight on the side of State Route 201 near 3200 West. The caller said one man was hitting another man on the side of the freeway, and they saw the suspect kick the victim who was lying on the ground and not moving.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper arrived and found the victim lying on the ground, with his face covered in blood. The suspect, 40-year-old Nenad Shuput, was standing next to the victim. Shuput's fists were also covered in blood, according to the arrest report.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a fractured skull.

Shuput declined to speak after being informed of his Miranda rights.

UHP said another person came to the scene and told them that he and Shuput were co-owners of a nearby jiu-jitsu gym. He also informed troopers that both he and Shuput have black belts in jiu-jitsu.

According to state business records, as well as the gym's website, Shuput is a partner and head coach at Gladiator Fight Academy.

He was booked on one felony count of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury. He is being held without bail.