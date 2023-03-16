Meth hidden inside toys in Emery County worth $45,000

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A multi-agency operation led to the seizure of nearly a pound of methamphetamine found hidden inside children's toys in Emery County last week.

Six people were arrested following the investigation in which the drugs were being shipped to a home in East Carbon.

The Emery County Sheriff's Office said the estimated street value of the meth is $45,000. Photos showed the toys the drugs were found in, including one called "Puppy Surprise."

Utah County Major Crimes, Carbon Metro Drug Task Force and East Carbon Police were involved in the investigation that began last year.

"I would like to congratulate these officers on a job well done. I have worked in drug investigations myself and I understand the hard work, patience, persistence and teamwork it takes to have success," said Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington.