Millard County carjacking suspect hits 122 mph during police pursuit

SCIPIO, Utah — A carjacking suspect lead police on a pursuit through parts of Utah Tuesday, reaching speeds of 122 mph and driving on the wrong side of a highway before being arrested.

Police say Joshua Julius Doan, 27, forced his way into a woman's vehicle outside a gas station in Scipio before fleeing the area by heading south on Interstate 15.

While on the highway, Doan passed cars on the right shoulder of the road and hit 122 mph. The Utah Highway Patrol trooper in pursuit of Doan broke off the chase as the suspect continued on.

As Doan fled on the highway, he crossed a median where he began to head south against traffic in the northbound lanes of I-15, then breaking through a fence and driving through a field to get to a nearby road.

After hitting another vehicle, Doan ran from the scene with multiple troopers and deputies from the Millard County Sheriff's Office in pursuit. An officer used a Taser on Doan when it appeared he was going to fight.

Doan was taken into custody where officials learned he had a revoked Wyoming driver's license and is the "subject of several felony charges." He is also believed to be the suspect that stole a car in Syracuse.

Doan was arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated robbery, assault on a police officer, reckless endangerment and failure to stop at the command of a police officer.