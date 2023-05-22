Minnesota man sentenced to 25 years in prison for 2021 shootout with Utah Highway Patrol troopers

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A man who was arrested two years ago for stealing a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle and then shooting at troopers with one of their rifles will spend 25 years in federal prison.

James Howard Klein, 35, was charged in May 2021 with four counts of attempted aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, and one count of aggravated robbery, which are all first-degree felonies. He was also charged with multiple second- and third-degree felonies related to the incident.

On May 29, 2021, deputies with the Juab County Sheriff's Office pulled Klein over on I-15 just south of the Yuba Lake State Park exit. It started as a traffic violation stop, then police searched his car and said they found nine pounds of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun.

Klein was placed in a deputy's patrol car without handcuffs, then climbed into the driver's seat and took off at a high rate of speed, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office. He then crashed at the next exit, then pulled a "secured" rifle out of the police vehicle and began shooting at UHP troopers.

He then attempted to carjack a passing vehicle while threatening the driver and passenger with the rifle. They drove off, and he fired several shots at the vehicle. The passenger was hit in the leg.

UHP troopers returned fire, and Klein was struck in the leg. He then fled on foot and hid by a nearby river, but he was eventually located and arrested. I-15 was shut down in both directions for hours as police searched for him.

“The valiant UHP troopers engaged in a harrowing firefight with Mr. Klein that could have turned deadly at any point. Mr. Klein’s carjacking activities could have resulted in deadly consequences for the victims in this case as well,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Stewart Young said during sentencing. “We are grateful that no one perished because of Mr. Klein’s actions.”