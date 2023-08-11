Missing Utah woman found dead in Alaska, husband arrested

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The husband of a missing Utah woman has been arrested after her body was found overnight near the couple's home in Alaska.

Saria Hildabrand was last seen Sunday morning in Anchorage where she was a member of the Alaska National Guard. After days of searching, Hildabrand's body was found Wednesday night in the 1400 block of Alpenhorn Avenue.

Anchorage police say Zarrius Hildabrand, Saria's husband, has been charged with two separate murder charges and a charge of tampering with evidence. Officials would not disclose how Hildabrand had been killed.

A Utah native and graduate of Hillcrest High School in Midvale, Hildabrand moved to Alaska at the beginning of the year to be with her husband who is an active duty member of the military, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help the search.

The GoFundMe said Saria was taking college courses while serving with the National Guard. A search began after she didn't return home Sunday and it was learned that she hadn't shown up for work.

