Moab art teacher arrested for alleged sexual battery of 12-year-old girl

MOAB, U tah — An art teacher within the Grand County School District was arrested over the weekend and faces a charge of sexual battery after allegedly touching a young girl.

Robert Bruce Hucko, 70, was arrested Saturday after a Grand County Sheriff's Office deputy interviewed the 12-year-old girl.

According to the girl, Hucko came into her family's home on Friday and stayed there when he realized no adults were in the house. Court documents say the girl told the detective that after Hucko looked through an art book with the children, she took him to see the family art room.

While walking into the art room, Hucko allegedly touched the girl inappropriately. When asked by the detective if Hucko had ever made her feel uncomfortable, the girl "detailed him rubbing her shoulders as she was working on a project while at school," the documents state.

While the sexual battery charge is a Class A misdemeanor, it has been enhanced to a second degree felony due to Hucko's status as a teacher.

