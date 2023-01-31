Moab jail guard charged with recording, distributing inappropriate security footage of inmate

MOAB, Utah — A corrections deputy at the Grand County Jail has resigned from his position after being charged with taking an inappropriate video or photo of a mentally-disabled inmate and sending it to a coworker.

Ronald Frederick Eugene Dolphin, 26, was charged Monday with one third-degree felony count of sexual exploitation of a vulnerable adult. The investigation and charging process was conducted by Millard County authorities as Dolphin was employed by the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

According to a search warrant sent to Snap Inc., Dolphin was suspected of sending the inappropriate image(s) to a coworker via Snapchat. The Millard County Sheriff's Office began investigating the case in October. Investigators said Dophin allegedly took the "photograph/video" off of a monitor inside the Grand County dispatch center. The footage reportedly showed a "mentally deficient adult male," who was incarcerated at the jail in Moab, masturbating while naked. It was not specified whether the "image" Dolphin allegedly took and sent was a video or a photo.

A Millard County detective spoke with Dolphin, who admitted to sending the "image" to a coworker.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office issued a press release saying they learned of the criminal charges against Dolphin on Monday, the same day they were filed. They said Dolphin was "immediately" placed on administrative leave and conducted an Internal Affairs investigation. He resigned "in lieu of termination," the statement read. The findings from the IA investigation will be forwarded to the Utah Peace Officer Standards and Training Division, the GCSO said.

Dolphin has been summoned to appear in court on Feb. 21; court records do not indicate that he has been arrested as of Monday evening.