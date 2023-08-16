Mother abandons 2-month-old baby in southern Utah driveway, police say

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — A woman has been arrested and faces multiple charges after allegedly leaving her 2-month-old baby in the driveway of a Washington City home.

Police were called Tuesday afternoon to the home on East Cherry Circle after the woman reportedly drove up to a stranger's driveway and hit the homeowner's pickup truck. After telling three witnesses that her baby was sick and needed to go to the hospital, she got into the truck she had just hit and tried to start the engine, but was pulled out by the witnesses.

The woman then started to pull things out of her own SUV and setting them on the curb, including a car seat with the baby inside, arrest documents say.

With the baby on the curb, the woman allegedly got into her SUV and drove away.

Police used one of the items pulled out of the SUV, a FedEx box, to track the woman to a St. George address, but not before she was spotted in the area of Red Hills Parkway and sped away from another officer at about 100 miles per hour.

After her later arrest, the woman was brought to the police department where the report says she did not know her name and slurred her words. Other than a small scratch on her check and a rash, the baby appeared to be in good health and was taken to St. George Regional Hospital as a safety precaution.

The woman faces charges including child abandonment, child abuse, reckless driving and intoxication.

The arrest comes days after multiple children in separate northern Utah incidents were left alone by parents who were found to be doing drugs.

