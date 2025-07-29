Mother and father arrested in southern Utah accused of selling drugs in front of children

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A mother and father in southern Utah are facing drug and child endangerment charges after police say they sold drugs in front of their children. Brandon James Tweed, 30, and Marjorie Susan Tweed, 37, were arrested on Monday.

According to court documents, for the past few months, agents with the Iron County Narcotics Task Force have been investigating Brandon Tweed and setting up controlled purchases of meth from Brandon and Marjorie.

During the controlled buys, which were recorded via a hidden wire, officials say Brandon and Marjorie would be present with their small children. Investigators say that during one of the instances, the pair drove to California to purchase and sell half a pound of meth to detectives.

On Monday, agents received information that Brandon and Marjorie were in possession of meth at their residence in addition to two firearms. A search warrant was obtained for the home and all of the vehicles owned by the couple.

Agents waited outside the home for Brandon to leave, due to the fact that they believed guns were inside the home. Following Brandon's leaving, he was arrested and admitted to officers that there was meth and two guns inside the home.

When Brandon was being taken into custody, officials saw Marjorie leave the home with what appeared to be a large lunch bag.

Officers would look inside the home while Marjorie was away from the home and witnessed a toddler in the window. Later, officers confirmed that Marjorie had left two toddlers in the home alone with meth and drug paraphernalia easily accessible to them.

Once Marjorie returned to the home a short time later, agents served the search warrant and found 14 grams of meth and multiple pipes and used needles in the master bedroom. Also found during the search were a .22 revolver and a 9mm pistol.

Brandon and Marjorie Tweed face charges for distribution of a controlled substance, prohibited dangerous weapon conduct, and endangerment of a child. They are both being held without bail.