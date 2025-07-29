Fire under investigation after semi was destroyed on Interstate 15

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A fire on Interstate 15 in southern Utah is under investigation following a semi-truck being destroyed on the interstate. The fire happened on Tuesday at 3:30 a.m.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue says their crews were dispatched early Tuesday morning to the fire on southbound I-15 near mile marker 35.

When crews got to the scene, they say they found a truck fully engulfed in flames and beginning to extend to the trailers it was hauling. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames before they reached the second trailer or nearby brush.

No injuries were reported in the fire as the driver was able to exit the vehicle safely without assistance. The cause of the fire is under investigation.