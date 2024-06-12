Mothers of 2 toddlers killed in car crash frustrated at possible delays in murder case

PROVO, Utah — The prosecution in a murder case that involved a car crash that killed two toddlers asked the mothers for statements after complaints filed by the defense may delay the trial past September.

Kent Barlow re-entered not guilty pleas on the two felony counts of murder and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.

During the arraignment, the judge heard from the defense regarding several complaints with the evidence collected by the state.

One hearing for those motions has been set for June 26, while thetrial date remains for September.

The prosecution asked the mothers of the two victims to give their statements because of the potential delays involved with these additional motions filed by the defense.

"So this trial that's supposed to happen in September, not one of us has requested it off yet because we have no faith of it happening. Hunter and Oden still deserve justice and we don't feel like we're getting it," read a statement in part by Brooke Jackson, mother of Hunter Jackson.

"We do not have enough time to cover us to be paid to be here. Experts are being paid to be here every time and every time that I am here, I am sacrificing my career," read a statement in part by Theresa Ratliff, mother of Oden Ratliff.

Barlow is charged with two counts of 1st-degree felony murder in the deaths of Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff, who were both three years old in May 2022. Police say the two boys were playing in a corral in Eagle Mountain when Barlow crashed his car through the fence on the property, then hit the corral.

The structure collapsed on top of the boys, which caused their death, according to the state medical examiner.