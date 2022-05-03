2 young children hit, killed by car in Utah County

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Two children died Monday after they were hit by a vehicle that careened off a Utah County road and into a corral, where the kids were playing.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said the "young" children, whose ages weren't provided, were playing in the corral near 2300 North and 16000 West in Eagle Mountain when the car crashed through the fence.

Utah County Sheriff's Office

The driver was reportedly going at a high rate of speed and lost control. The driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from serious to critical.

A sheriff's office spokesperson told FOX 13 News that no further information can be provided at this time.

