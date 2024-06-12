Mothers of toddlers killed in Eagle Mountain crash oppose delay in murder trial

PROVO, Utah — The mothers of two toddlers killed when a car crashed into an Eagle Mountain corral where they were playing appeared in court to oppose any delay in the trial of the man accused of killing their children.

During Wednesday's arraignment, Kent Barlow re-entered not guilty pleas on two felony counts of murder and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.

Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff, who were both three years old in May 2022, when they were killed after a car driven by Barlow crashed through the corral fence.

Judge Robert Lund also heard from Barlow's defense team on a number of motions regarding issues with evidence collected by the state, including one motion that would delay the trial.

The mothers of both Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff gave statements in court that shared their feelings on a possible delay.

"So this trial that's supposed to happen in September, not one of us has requested it off yet because we have no faith of it happening. Hunter and Oden still deserve justice and we don't feel like we're getting it," said Hunter's mother, Brooke Jackson.

Lund said he that he will focus on keeping the trial date in September, but would hold a hearing on the motions before the end of June.