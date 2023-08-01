Motorcyclist clocked going 139 mph on I-15 before arrest

DRAPER, Utah — A motorcyclist speeding down Interstate 15 near Salt Lake City was clocked at hitting nearly 140 miles per hour before he was arrested Monday.

The arrest documents report a Utah Highway Patrol trooper was headed southbound on I-15 when the motorcycle and passenger car passed his cruiser at speeds up to 109 miles per hour.

After passing the trooper, both the car and motorcycle accelerated away, with a radar gun reporting both vehicles traveling at 139 miles per hour just before exiting the highway at 12300 South in Draper.

While the trooper was able to record the car's license plate, they were unable to see the plate at the motorcycle as it was "bent up, facing the sky, and was unreadable," the documents said.

The trooper was able to pull in front of the motorcycle and block the 23-year-old rider from fleeing. The rider was arrested and faces charges of speeding, reckless driving and two other offenses.

