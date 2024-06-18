3 people stabbed at South Salt Lake TRAX station

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Multiple people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after they were stabbed at a train station in South Salt Lake.

The stabbing happened around 4:20 p.m. at the Utah Transit Authority's Central Pointe TRAX platform near 2100 South.

According to UTA Police Chief Dalan Taylor, an officer was patrolling the station when he saw a fight break out.

Three victims — one adult and two minors, all of whom police said are related — had knife wounds. Two were stabbed, and a third was cut. All three were taken to the hospital via ambulance. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Taylor said the incident started with an argument between the adult victim and the suspect. It escalated into a fight, and the two juvenile victims got involved prior to the stabbing.

The male suspect, who was also a minor, got on a southbound train and fled. When he got off at a later stop, officers were waiting for him at the platform and he surrendered peacefully.