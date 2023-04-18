Multiple traffic stops lead to Utah methamphetamine busts

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Separate Utah traffic stops on Tuesday ended with the drivers receiving more than just citations for a moving violation.

In Grand County, C.J., a K9 officer, was called in after a driver was stopped Tuesday morning. Inside the vehicle, C.J. found 100 pounds of methamphetamine, which was later displayed on the hood of the Grand County Sheriff's Office SUV.

Grand County Sheriff's Office 100 pounds of methamphetamine found during a traffic stop sits on the hood of a Grand County Sheriff's Office vehicle

Meanwhile, at approximately 4:30 a.m., a Duchesne County Sheriff's Office deputy stopped a vehicle for an non-illuminated license plate while heading east on U.S. 40.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found 116 grams of meth, along with distribution equipment and two large knives. A stack of mail was also discovered that was addressed to various residents of the county.

A man and woman were arrested and face charges of possession of drugs with intent to distribute, possession of dangerous weapons by restricted persons and mail theft.