Murray crash suspect registered 4 times legal blood alcohol level, police say

MURRAY, Utah — The suspect charged with DUI following a fatal crash Tuesday involving a motorcyclist in Murray recorded a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit, police reported.

Catherine Thulin, 48, told police that "she had a couple of beers out of a 15-pack" during the day before allegedly crashing into a motorcycle on State Street near 5900 South. Officials say Thulin was on her way to pick up her son from the TRAX station when she made a left turn in front of the unidentified motorcyclist and hit him with her car.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the arrest report, Thulin was described as displaying several signs and clues consistent with impairment. A breath sample registered .206, over four times Utah's legal limit.

Thulin was charged with DUI and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, and ordered to be held in jail without bail.

