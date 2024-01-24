Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Murray crash suspect registered 4 times legal blood alcohol level, police say

Posted at 3:21 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 17:22:30-05

MURRAY, Utah — The suspect charged with DUI following a fatal crash Tuesday involving a motorcyclist in Murray recorded a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit, police reported.

Catherine Thulin, 48, told police that "she had a couple of beers out of a 15-pack" during the day before allegedly crashing into a motorcycle on State Street near 5900 South. Officials say Thulin was on her way to pick up her son from the TRAX station when she made a left turn in front of the unidentified motorcyclist and hit him with her car.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the arrest report, Thulin was described as displaying several signs and clues consistent with impairment. A breath sample registered .206, over four times Utah's legal limit.

Thulin was charged with DUI and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, and ordered to be held in jail without bail.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere