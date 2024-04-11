New attempted murder counts for man accused of intentionally crashing into people

SALT LAKE CITY — Additional counts of attempted murder have been brought against a man who is accused of intentionally crashing into people in Salt Lake County with his car.

Anh Duy Pham was arrested last month on ten felony counts, including six charges of attempted murder, following four hit-and-run crashes over a seven month period.

On Thursday, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced that Pham now faces three more counts of attempted murder for two additional crashes that involved three victims.

The new incidents in Salt Lake City took place in early March:



March 2, 2024 - Two victims in incident at 900 South 1300 East.



- Two victims in incident at 900 South 1300 East. March 12, 2024 - One victim involved in incident at 166 North T Street.

Pham now faces nine total counts of first-degree felony attempted murder, six counts of third-degree felony failure to stop at an accident involving serious injury and three counts of class A misdemeanor failure to stop at an accident involving an injury.

While Pham's previous victims were all female, it's not known if the new charges are related to incidents also involving women.

The previous incidents that are alleged to have involved Pham include:



August 22, 2023 – Accused of hitting a 36-year-old woman at 1000 West 500 South.



– Accused of hitting a 36-year-old woman at 1000 West 500 South. February 24, 2024 – Accused of hitting a 50-year-old woman and a juvenile at 1700 East Lipman Drive.



Accused of hitting a 50-year-old woman and a juvenile at 1700 East Lipman Drive. February 28, 2024 – Accused of hitting a 44-year-old woman and a 50-year-old woman at Laird Avenue and Douglas Street.



Accused of hitting a 44-year-old woman and a 50-year-old woman at Laird Avenue and Douglas Street. March 11, 2024 – Accused of hitting a 20-year-old woman at 600 West North Temple. The crash resulted in critical injuries to the victim.

“We thank Salt Lake City Police Department detectives and our prosecutors for their continual work on this case to help ensure justice for our community,” said Gill.