Teen suspect in Piute Co. murder of 16-year-old to be tried as adult

PIUTE COUNTY, Utah — A 17-year-old male is to be tried as an adult and was charged in the murder of a 16-year-old teenage girl who was found shot to death in Piute County.

The 17-year-old, identified as Francisco Aguilar, was charged with one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of felony discharge of a firearm.

Court documents reveal new details into what happened the night 16-year-old Jacqueline Nunez was fatally shot and left near a dirt road in Piute County.

The incident began when Aguilar allegedly shot Nunez in the leg, shattering her femur, as she was trying to run away from Aguilar's vehicle in an attempt to get to a vehicle driven by a friend, documents state.

After shooting her in the leg, Aguilar then allegedly shot at the window of the friend's vehicle, breaking the passenger side window, a probable cause statement reports.

The friend drove away from the area after shots had been fired at the car, "to escape death or serious bodily injury," documents state.

After the friend had left, Aguilar walked to where Nunez was laying after being shot in the leg and shot her in the head, killing her, a probable cause statement reports.

Officials immediately began trying to locate Aguliar and he was found a short while later in Glenwood, Utah. A pursuit ensued but eventually officers were able to take Aguilar into custody.

Court documents state that after being read his Miranda Rights, a tape recording was provided in which Aguilar confessed what happened to officials.