Officer assaulted by suspects during Murray stolen vehicle investigation

MURRAY, Utah — An officer investigating a stolen car in Murray was injured Thursday after being jumped by suspects who also attempted to steal the officer's vehicle.

After receiving an alert of a possible stolen vehicle, the officer with the Utah Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division spotted the car in a parking lot near 5600 South and 900 East. Believing the vehicle to be abandoned, the officer found a male suspect inside.

While speaking with the man, a female suspect surprised the officer and jumped on his back, starting an altercation. During the incident, one of the suspects was stopped by the officer while they tried to steal his own vehicle.

The officer, who suffered a concussion, and the two suspects were transported to the hospital.

Allen Shinney, the Director of the Utah Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division, said the suspects will likely be jailed and could face charges of resisting arrest and assault on a law enforcement officer.