Ogden man arrested for allegedly printing, distributing nude photos of ex

OGDEN, Utah — A man was arrested Sunday after police say he printed out nude photos of a woman and placed them around town.

Officers with the Weber County Sheriff's Office say 45-year-old Anthony Mark Pino placed copies of the "intimate images" on 75 cars between Friday and Saturday, as well as on telephone poles.

The woman in the photos was previously in a relationship with Pino, but they had broken up. She said he was the only person who had these photos and did not have permission to share them with anyone.

Police said the printed fliers with a "collage of pornography" were found in areas near a school and a church, where children could have easily seen them.

Pino was arrested on felony counts of distributing an intimate image, distributing pornographic material, and indecent public display.

He also faces a charge of stalking after the woman told police he harassed her since they broke up. He also reportedly called her from the booking area of the Weber County Jail, despite signing an agreement to have no further contact with her following his arrest.

A judge ruled that Pino be held without bail due to the potential danger he could pose to the woman and her family.