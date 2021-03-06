Menu

Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Ogden man arrested for looking into home's window, police say

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13 file
file photo handcuffs arrest arrested jail police
Posted at 10:15 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 00:15:35-05

OGDEN, Utah — A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of voyeurism after police say he was caught on camera peering into a home's window.

An Ogden resident reported a that they'd seen a man looking into their home through a curtained window Wednesday night around 10:40 p.m. The home's camera system recorded the man peeking through the window, then fleeing when an outside light was turned on.

The man's clothing, appearance and mode of operating matched similar cases, police said, which led them to Jose Rosado, 68. He was reportedly named as a suspect or person of interest in a related case.

Police obtained a search warrant for Rosado's car, and inside they found the same clothing he was seen wearing in the home security camera footage, according to court documents.

Rosado was arrested and faces one charge of voyeurism, a class-B misdemeanor. Police added that he has a "substantial history" of being convicted for voyeurism and trespassing-related charges.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere