Ogden man arrested for looking into home's window, police say

OGDEN, Utah — A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of voyeurism after police say he was caught on camera peering into a home's window.

An Ogden resident reported a that they'd seen a man looking into their home through a curtained window Wednesday night around 10:40 p.m. The home's camera system recorded the man peeking through the window, then fleeing when an outside light was turned on.

The man's clothing, appearance and mode of operating matched similar cases, police said, which led them to Jose Rosado, 68. He was reportedly named as a suspect or person of interest in a related case.

Police obtained a search warrant for Rosado's car, and inside they found the same clothing he was seen wearing in the home security camera footage, according to court documents.

Rosado was arrested and faces one charge of voyeurism, a class-B misdemeanor. Police added that he has a "substantial history" of being convicted for voyeurism and trespassing-related charges.