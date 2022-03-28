Ogden mother, boyfriend shocked and handcuffed children, police say

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden mother and her boyfriend have been arrested and face child abuse charges after allegedly using a shocking device on two children.

Mercedes Barbara Compton and Jared Michael Hamilton, both 29, we taken into custody Saturday after an Ogden City police officer witnessed the abuse on camera.

The probable cause affidavit said Compton and Hamilton used an "electronic shocking device to physically discipline her children who are 5-years-old and 6-years-old."

Security video showed Hamilton shocking the 5-year-old boy who tried to get away, but was unable to because he was handcuffed to his older sister. Hamilton was later seen shocking the girl on her back.

After Hamilton shocked both children, Compton was seen taking the device and waving it front of the kids before shocking her son. As Compton went to shock her daughter, the child attempted to run away, but was unable to do so because she was handcuffed to her brother.

Both Hamilton and Compton face two charges of child abuse.