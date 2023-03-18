Ogden Police investigating after man found dead with gunshot wounds

OGDEN, Utah — An investigation is underway in Ogden after a man was found dead from gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning.

The Ogden Police Department said it received reports of gunshots around 3 a.m. in the area of 29th Street and Childs Avenue.

Officers responded to the area, where they found the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Ogden resident Robert Bien.

No further information was available as of Friday evening. If anyone has information about the incident or video footage from the nearby area, they're asked to call the department at 801-629-8228.