Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Ogden Police investigating after man found dead with gunshot wounds

Crime scene tape
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area
Crime scene tape
Posted at 8:35 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 22:35:15-04

OGDEN, Utah — An investigation is underway in Ogden after a man was found dead from gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning.

The Ogden Police Department said it received reports of gunshots around 3 a.m. in the area of 29th Street and Childs Avenue.

Officers responded to the area, where they found the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Ogden resident Robert Bien.

No further information was available as of Friday evening. If anyone has information about the incident or video footage from the nearby area, they're asked to call the department at 801-629-8228.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere