One arrested after high-speed chase with troopers on I-15 in Juab County

NEPHI, Utah — One person was arrested after a high-speed car chase and foot chase with Utah Highway Patrol troopers on Sunday in Juab County, according to a statement.

A UHP sergeant tried to stop a Dodge Avenger for speeding 100 MPH in a 80 MPH zone on I-15 near Nephi going north. The car didn't stop so a second UHP Trooper was in the area and joined in the chase.

According to the statement, spikes were deployed at milepost 217 and again at 237, both failed. Finally, a third attempt at spikes which was successful at milepost 242, and the vehicle came to a stop at milepost 244.

The driver then jumped out of the car and ran but sprained his ankle and troopers caught up to him quickly, according to the statement.

Troopers determined that the driver was under the influence and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

After being checked out at the hospital he was booked into the Juab County jail.