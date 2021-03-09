1 killed, 2 injured in Kearns shooting

KEARNS, Utah — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Tuesday in Kearns.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. in the parking lot of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse at 5305 W. 5400 South.

Eric Brown

Multiple shots were fired among cars that had gathered in the lot.

After the shootout, police say the suspects fled the scene in a red Saturn, pictured below. There were four Black males in the vehicle, according to Unified Police, believed to be in their late teens to early 20s. No further description or identifying information was available.

Anyone who recognizes the car or has any other potentially relevant information on the incident is asked to call the department at 801-743-7000.

Unified Police Department

Unified Police Department

UPD also advised that the suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and they should not be approached if someone spots them or the suspect vehicle.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera added that they are also looking for a white Dodge Charger. Investigators believe one of the people involved in the incident carjacked that vehicle after the shooting, and they should also be considered armed and dangerous.

The original driver of the Charger, who was carjacked, is believed to be one of the victims currently in the hospital.

EVOX Images via Kelley Blue Book White Dodge Charger (File photo)

One of the surviving victims is in critical condition, while the other is in serious condition.

Rivera said it's unknown what led to the altercation prior to the shootout.

The deceased victim's identity was not released as of Tuesday evening.

"This is really a tragic situation when it occurs in a neighborhood like this," Rivera said.

There are lots of moving parts, she said, and investigators are working to piece everything together.

