One person dead, another in critical condition after shooting in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — One person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in Ogden.

Around 10:45 a.m., Ogden Police said they were called to the 700 block of 30th Street. Witnesses reported gunshots and said the shooting involved two vehicles.

One person was found dead in the area of the shooting. Officials said he was male but have not yet released his name or age.

Another person, also male, took himself to the hospital, where is reportedly in critical condition.

The shooting is being investigated by the Ogden Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau.