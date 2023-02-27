Operation leads to arrests of those soliciting minors online during All-Star Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — A multi-agency operation focused around this month's NBA All-Star Weekend led to numerous arrests of people using the internet to solicit and entice minors.

On Monday, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced 12 people were arrested during Operation Technical Foul, which was organized by the FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force over a 10-day period.

Over 100,000 people visited northern Utah during one of the biggest events on the NBA calendar earlier this month.

All those arrested are currently being held in the Salt Lake County Jail as their cases are reviewed.

“The safety of our children is of paramount importance. Those who prey on and exploit our most vulnerable will be prosecuted to the full force of the law," said Gill.

The agencies working alongside the FBI during the operation included the Utah State Bureau of Investigation, Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, the Davis County Attorney’s Office, Davis County Sheriff’s Office, South Jordan Police Department, Unified Police Department, Tooele City Police Department, Clearfield Police Department, Utah State University Police, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations.