Park City High School coach charged after confrontation with student

PARK CITY, Utah — The tennis coach at Park City High School was charged with aggravated child abuse Friday following a confrontation with a player.

Along with the abuse charge, Lani Wilcox, 62, was also charged in Third District Court in Summit County with one charge of damage to a communication device.

According to court documents, Wilcox and a 16-year-old player on the school's tennis team got into a verbal altercation on Aug. 29 regarding the student's "position on the team."

When the Wilcox got close to the player's face during the argument, the student slapped her coach. Wilcox then allegedly grabbed the student by the neck "in a choke hold and took her to the ground."

After the student got out of the choke hold, the documents say Wilcox grabbed their phone and walked away.

Wilcox, who was a former BYU tennis player, has been placed on administrative leave by the Park City School District following the incident.

The district had no comment when asked whether the student was disciplined following the confrontation.