Park City man arrested after teen coworker takes marijuana edible, has seizure

PARK CITY, Utah — Police say a teenage girl had a seizure Sunday night after eating a gummy containing marijuana that a coworker gave her.

Park City Police say officers and paramedics were called to the scene (an unspecified restaurant) around 9:15 p.m. as the 16-year-old was having a seizure.

The girl later told police she saw 25-year-old Juan Carlos Riqueno, also known as "Charlie," with a pack of edible gummies that night at work. They were in a Sour Patch Kids bag labeled "600 mg."

Court documents state that the teen asked Riqueno for one and he obliged, telling her they were the "good kind" and "admitted to knowing" they contained THC, the main active ingredient in cannabis.

After she took the edible, she said she started feeling sick and began shaking uncontrollably. She was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Another coworker told police that the teen told them Riqueno had given her an edible.

The next day, police obtained a search warrant and went to Riqueno's home. There, they reportedly found more edibles, as well as marijuana vape cartridges, resin and buds. Police also say they found other illegal drugs, including LSD, MDMA, "magic mushrooms," cocaine, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia such as baggies, scales and packaging materials.

Police say he admitted that the items belonged to him after being advised of his Miranda rights. He was taken into custody and booked into jail, where he is being held without bail.

Riqueno faces six felony charges of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute, one felony count of distributing/offering/arranging distribution of a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor of possessing drug paraphernalia.