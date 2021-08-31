Park City student involved in bullying incident to face misdemeanor charge

PARK CITY, Utah — A Park City student caught on video bullying and assaulting another student will face misdemeanor charges for the incident.

The boy, who FOX 13 will not identify due to him being a minor, is a ninth-grade student at Treasure Mountain Junior High. On Thursday, video showed him pushing another boy into a trash can before lifting him up and throwing him on the ground.

An official with the Utah State Court system told FOX 13 that a Class B misdemeanor assault petition was filed Monday following an investigation by the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Tania Mashburn, the public information officer with the courts, explained that charges in juvenile court are called petitions. She said punishment for the boy could range from community service to anger management classes.

Video of the incident was shared in Park City and across the area. A parent with a child at the school told FOX 13 that the incident started after the victim confronted the other boy about racial comments he had made about a teacher.

Between classes, the boy follows the victim into a common area at the school before grabbing him and throwing him head-first into the garbage can.

“I’m sorry, bro. Bro, I’m sorry, dude. I’m sorry,” the victim pleads before the other student picks him up and slams him on the floor.

School principal Caleb Fine admitted the incident was "not a proud moment for our amazing school,” but claimed the bullying lasted only a minute before staff were able to stop the boy from inflicting any further damage.