PARK CITY, Utah — Police in Park City are looking for two suspects believed to have stolen a coat valued at $140,000.

The Russian sable fur coat was stolen Tuesday from Sitka Fur Gallery on Main Street in Park City.

Photos of the suspects appear to show a man and a woman.

The gallery is offering a $5,000 reward for any information on the theft that leads to an arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.