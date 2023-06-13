Person of interest in Michigan murder believed to be in Utah

CORRINE, Utah — A person of interest connected to a homicide investigation in Michigan is believed to be in Utah, with authorities asking the public to be on the lookout.

Michigan State Police say Chadwick Shane Mobley, 42, was last seen in Corrine on June 7. He is not an official suspect, but is described as a person of interest in a 2011 murder in Michigan.

No other information about the homicide investigation was released.

According to a release sent through the Utah State Bureau of Investigation, Mobley is known to be armed and driving a white 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with Utah “Navy Veteran” license 10EA0.

Authorities believe Mobley lives in his truck, which has dark-tinted windows and tail lights.

Mobley is 6-feet and 155 lbs. with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Mobley's location is asked to contact police or call 911.