Police ask for information after woman found dead in Midvale victim of 'brutal and tragic homicide'

MIDVALE, Utah — Police are asking for anyone who may have information after the woman found dead in a Midvale massage parlor was a victim of a 'brutal and tragic homicide'.

Officers responded to a suspicious death at 7444 South Street in Midvale Thursday evening where they located a deceased individual, it was believed at the time that the death was suspicious.

While the investigation is ongoing, police shared Friday that they were a victim of a "brutal and tragic homicide" and are asking the public to contact them with any leads related to this unfortunate event.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Unified Police Department at 801-840-4000.