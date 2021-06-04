Police, families plead for info in Miami mass shooting

MIAMI (AP) — Miami's top officials and relatives of the victims are pleading with the community to offer information to find the suspects in a Memorial Day weekend mass shooting that killed three people and wounded 20 others outside a banquet hall.

Police have made no arrests.

Miami-Dade County's top prosecutor, Katherine Rundle, also made a plea to the community as police say they're focusing on the rivalry between local rappers in their investigation.

Rundle made the plea as top county officials launched "Operation Summer Heat" to combat escalating gun violence hours before the third victim, who was later identified as Shankquia Peterson, 32, died in a hospital.

According to the Associated Press, concertgoers were waiting outside for an album release party by rapper ABMG Spitta, whose real name is Courtney Paul Wilson, when three masked gunmen got out of a white SUV and began shooting into the crowd early Sunday.