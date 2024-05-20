Police investigating apparent murder-suicide of 6-year-old and his father in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man and his 6-year-old son were found dead inside a Salt Lake City home Saturday night, and police are investigating it as a murder-suicide.

Salt Lake City Police said they were called to a home near Main Street and Van Buren Avenue (approximately 1600 South) on a report of a "possible death." Inside, they found a 34-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy dead.

The 34-year-old man was Samuel Owen, according to SLCPD. The boy's name is not being released, but officials said he was Owen's son.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide. They believe Owen killed his son, then shot and killed himself.

“This is a very tragic moment for our community,” SLCPD Chief Mike Brown said in a statement. “These are among the most difficult calls for service our officers, detectives, crime lab technicians, victim advocates, and social workers handle. My condolences and prayers are with those impacted by this loss.”

This is reportedly the fourth homicide in Salt Lake City this year.

__________

For those struggling with thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can now be reached by simply dialing 988 any time for free support. Resources are also available online at utahsuicideprevention.org.

__________

Resources for domestic violence victims/prevention (free, 24/7, confidential):