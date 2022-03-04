Police looking for missing vehicle of Army veteran found dead, stabbed on Bangerter Highway

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police are looking the truck of a man who was found lying dead on Bangerter Highway last weekend.

Cesar Adan Martinez, 37, was stabbed multiple times and his body was found near 8000 South, Bangerter Highway on February 26. Detectives are asking for the public's help in getting information about the events leading up to Martinez's death.

Martinez's father is also pleading with the public for answers about the murder of his son.

Caesars murder has left his family shattered and praying for answers.

First and foremost, why would anyone murder this US Army veteran, who served 4 combat tours in Iraq.

Right now, Police believe Cesar was likely hanging out at a few of his favorite spots last Friday night, including ‘Bout Time in West Valley City.

Then sometime around 2:30 a.m., Cesar was stabbed several times and dumped from his own pick up truck onto Bangerter Highway in West Jordan.

“He didn’t deserve to die like this!" said Emilio Adan Martinez, Father of Caesar Martinez. "I want anybody who has any information to reach out because it’s not fair! It’s been really hard.”

The West Jordan Police Department released a new surveillance photo on Friday of Cesar Adan Martinez's vehicle. It's a blue 2008 Dodge Dakota 4-door truck bearing the Utah plate E36 6SM. The truck has a gray camper shell with a broken window, covered with a plastic bag, on the passenger side.

People who were in the area of West Valley and Magna City between Friday February 25 10:30 PM and 02:30 AM on Saturday February 26, who may have seen Martinez or his vehicle were urged to contact WJPD at 801-840-4000 and reference case WJ22-9583.