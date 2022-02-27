Identity of victim found dead on Bangerter Highway released

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan Police have released the identity of the homicide victim whose body was found on Bangerter Highway early Saturday morning.

Cesar Adan Martinez, 37, was found dead on Bangerter Highway near 8000 South around 2:40 a.m. Saturday morning. According to police, he had recently moved from West Valley to Salt Lake City.

WJPD is asking the public for help in locating Martinez's vehicle, a blue 2008 Dodge Dakota with a Utah license plate labeled E36 6SM. The vehicle has a gray camper shell with a broken window on the passenger side, covered with a plastic bag. It is believed to be in poor condition with numerous dents.

Police also believe that Martinez was last seen at a bar or restaurant on the night of February 25.

Anyone with information about his vehicle or his whereabouts that night is asked to call West Jordan Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case WJ22-9583.