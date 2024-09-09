Police looking for suspect in 'completely unprovoked' assault in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY — Authorities in Utah County say they're looking for a man on the run who assaulted a 63-year-old Sunday afternoon.

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Kaden Alan Beckstrom assaulted the older man at a trailer park just off State Route 198 in Spring Lake, a town located between Payson and Santaquin.

Police said Beckstrom is "transient" and fled the scene on foot after the attack.

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening; however, police said the assault was "completely unprovoked."

Anyone who sees Beckstrom (pictured below) or knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 801-798-5600.