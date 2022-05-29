Police looking for suspect(s) after man shot, killed in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was shot and killed late Sunday morning at a Salt Lake City apartment complex, and police are asking for residents' help to identify the suspected shooter and the vehicle they arrived and fled from the scene in.

Police were called to Taylor Gardens at 1790 S. West Temple around 11:45 a.m. on reports of a shooting. They arrived and found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound, who later died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts. His identity has not been released as of Sunday afternoon.

Based on their investigation so far, Salt Lake City Police said it appeared the victim drove to the apartment complex and was followed there by another car.

Taylor Gardens is a "senior living" community for residents at least 55 years old, but Salt Lake City Police said they do not believe the victim lived there or had any connection to the apartment complex.

"It appears that this was a random location that the victim did pull into the apartment complex here," SLCPD spokesman Brent Weisberg said. "A very random location, but not a random crime, based on the information that our detectives have."

After pulling into the parking lot, Weisberg said the victim got out of his car and was confronted by at least one person from the other car. There was a fight of some sort, and the man was then shot. The suspect(s) drove off after the shooting.

Police said it appeared to be an "isolated" incident and not a random shooting. They do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.

SLCPD is asking anyone with security cameras on West Temple between 1500-2100 South to check for "any speeding vehicles in the area" between about 11:45 a.m. and 12 p.m. If residents or businesses have footage or any other information, they are asked to call the department at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-100925.

No description of the vehicle in question was provided.