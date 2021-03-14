Police looking to identify Magna 7-Eleven robbery suspect

MAGNA, Utah — Police in Salt Lake County are asking the public to help them identify the suspect in a robbery.

According to Unified Police, the man pictured above attempted to rob a 7-Eleven in Magna Saturday.

In the process, UPD says a customer intervened, and the suspect then pulled out what appeared to be a cap gun. He then punched the customer in the face, dropped the beer he was attempting to steal and ran away.

Police say witnesses described him as being about six feet tall, white or Hispanic, and in his 30s.

Anyone who sees or recognizes him is asked to call UPD at 801-743-7000.