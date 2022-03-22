Police officer hit by fleeing suspects car in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — An officer was hit by a fleeing driver after investigating a suspicious vehicle Monday night.

According to Sergeant Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department, the car pulled into an apartment complex and turned the lights off. Then the suspect laid the seat back.

When the officer pulled in, he thought the car was abandoned, so he approached on foot. When the officer neared the car, the suspect sat up and drove toward the officer. He was able to jump out of the way, but the suspect vehicle hit his leg.

Another officer was in the area and tried to stop the suspect vehicle, but the suspect fled and a chase started. The suspect crashed into a pole in a parking lot at 3900 S State Street and continued to flee on foot.

Police said a K9 was deployed and the suspect was taken into custody after the use of a taser.

The injured officer was treated at IMC and then released. The suspect, identified as Michael Rodriguez, 26, was treated and then booked into jail.