Person shot and killed in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A person was shot and killed in Murray on Wednesday.

Crime scene tape was seen surrounding an area near 4500 South and Main Street.

Few details have been released on the incident, but Murray Police say the person was found deceased when officers arrived.

The suspect remains on the loose, but police believe the shooting was an isolated event and there is no danger to the public.

An investigation is currently underway.

