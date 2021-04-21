Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Person shot and killed in Murray

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
New Murray Shooting.jpg
Posted at 1:47 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 16:23:02-04

MURRAY, Utah — A person was shot and killed in Murray on Wednesday.

Crime scene tape was seen surrounding an area near 4500 South and Main Street.

Few details have been released on the incident, but Murray Police say the person was found deceased when officers arrived.

Murray Shooting

The suspect remains on the loose, but police believe the shooting was an isolated event and there is no danger to the public.

An investigation is currently underway.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 for the latest on this breaking news story

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere